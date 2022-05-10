Film Resistors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Film Resistors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Film Resistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Metal Film Resistor
- Metal Oxide Film Resistor
- Thin Film Resistor
- Thick Film Resistor
- Carbon Film Resistor
Segment by Application
By Company
- Yageo
- Ta-I Technology
- KOA
- Vishay
- Ralec Electronics Corp.
- Walsin Technology Corporation
- Fenghua Advanced Technology
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics
- Panasonic
- Uniroyal Electronics
- Rohm
- Tateyama Kagaku Industry
- Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH (EBG)
- Ever Ohms Technology
- Susumu
- Cyntec
- Viking Tech Corp
- Bourns
- TE Connectivity
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Film Resistors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Film Resistors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Film Resistor
1.2.3 Metal Oxide Film Resistor
1.2.4 Thin Film Resistor
1.2.5 Thick Film Resistor
1.2.6 Carbon Film Resistor
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Film Resistors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Telecommunications
1.3.4 Automotive/Energy
1.3.5 Industrial/Medical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Film Resistors Production
2.1 Global Film Resistors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Film Resistors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Film Resistors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Film Resistors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Film Resistors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Film Resistors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Film Resistors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Film Resistors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Film Resistors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Film Resistors Sales by Region
