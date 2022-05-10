Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Shanchol Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) include PaxVax, Sanofi, Valneva and EuBiologics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Shanchol
- Dukoral
- Vaxchora
- Others
Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Research & Academic Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PaxVax
- Sanofi
- Valneva
- EuBiologics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cholera Vaccine (Oral Route) Companies
