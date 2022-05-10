Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines in global, including the following market information:

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines include Sanofi, GSK, Bibcol, Serum Institute, Tiantan Biological, IMBCA, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Bio-Med and Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV)

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research & Academic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sanofi

GSK

Bibcol

Serum Institute

Tiantan Biological

IMBCA

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Bio-Med

Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polio (Poliomyelitis) Vaccines Companis

