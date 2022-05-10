Weather Resistant Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Weather Resistant Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Indoor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weather Resistant Coating include Akzo Nobel, PPG, Merck, Daikin, Basf, CQV, Altana, Kuncai and Oxen Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Weather Resistant Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weather Resistant Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Weather Resistant Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global Weather Resistant Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Weather Resistant Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coatings Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Plastic Industry
- Leather Industry
- Others
Global Weather Resistant Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Weather Resistant Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Weather Resistant Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Weather Resistant Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Weather Resistant Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Weather Resistant Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akzo Nobel
- PPG
- Merck
- Daikin
- Basf
- CQV
- Altana
- Kuncai
- Oxen Chem
- Ruicheng
- Forwarder
- Volor
- Coloray
- Accuride
- Nichiha
- Sika
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Weather Resistant Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Weather Resistant Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Weather Resistant Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Weather Resistant Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Weather Resistant Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Weather Resistant Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Weather Resistant Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Weather Resistant Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Weather Resistant Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Weather Resistant Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Weather Resistant Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weather Resistant Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Weather Resistant Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weather Resistant Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weather Resistant Coating Companies
