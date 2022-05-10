Blister Pack Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Blister Pack market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Blister Pack include Dispak Industries, BDN Packaging, Ellepack, Peckpak GDK, Goel Plastic India and Lovell Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Blister Pack manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Blister Pack Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Blister Pack Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PVC
- PVDC
- PCTFE
- Other
Global Blister Pack Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Blister Pack Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food and Beverages
- Toys
- Electronics
Global Blister Pack Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Blister Pack Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Blister Pack revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Blister Pack revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Blister Pack sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Blister Pack sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dispak Industries
- BDN Packaging
- Ellepack
- Peckpak GDK
- Goel Plastic India
- Lovell Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blister Pack Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blister Pack Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blister Pack Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blister Pack Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blister Pack Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blister Pack Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blister Pack Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blister Pack Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blister Pack Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blister Pack Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blister Pack Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blister Pack Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blister Pack Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Pack Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blister Pack Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Pack Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Blister Pack Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PVC
4.1.3 PVDC
4.1.4 PCTFE
