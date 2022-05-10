Technology

USB Flash Drive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of USB Flash Drive in global, including the following market information:

Global USB Flash Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global USB Flash Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five USB Flash Drive companies in 2021 (%)

The global USB Flash Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

8 GB Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of USB Flash Drive include Lexar, Sandisk, Sony, Kingston, Transcend, HP, Corsair, Moser Baer and Imation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the USB Flash Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global USB Flash Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Flash Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 8 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 32 GB
  • 64 GB
  • 128 GB
  • Others

Global USB Flash Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Flash Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Personal Use
  • Office Use
  • Others

Global USB Flash Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global USB Flash Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies USB Flash Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies USB Flash Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies USB Flash Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies USB Flash Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Lexar
  • Sandisk
  • Sony
  • Kingston
  • Transcend
  • HP
  • Corsair
  • Moser Baer
  • Imation

