3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers in global, including the following market information:
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Professional Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers include DJI Tech, Zhiyun, Ikan Corporation, FEIYU TECH, Glidecam Industries, Axler Supports, REMOVU, Freefly and EVO Gimbals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Professional Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers
- Consumer Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Filmmaking
- Extreme Sports
- Live Stream
- Vlogging
- Others
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DJI Tech
- Zhiyun
- Ikan Corporation
- FEIYU TECH
- Glidecam Industries
- Axler Supports
- REMOVU
- Freefly
- EVO Gimbals
- Varavon
- Wondlan
- SwiftCam Tech
- Team Rebel Design
- Filmpower
- Lanparte
- Neewer
- Gudsen Technology
- Hohem
- Dobot
- BeStableCam Tech
- Roxant
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizers Players in Global Market
