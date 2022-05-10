Borosilicate Tubes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Borosilicate Tubes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-alkaline-earth Borosilicate Glass Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Borosilicate Tubes include SCHOTT, Accu-Glass, Four Stars, Nipro Glass, Gerresheimer, Glasscraft, Shandong Yaohui and Huailai Tianyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Borosilicate Tubes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Borosilicate Tubes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Borosilicate Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-alkaline-earth Borosilicate Glass Tubes
- Alkaline-earth-containing Borosilicate Glass Tubes
- High-borate Borosilicate Glass Tubes
- Other
Global Borosilicate Tubes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Borosilicate Tubes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Industrial
- Environmental Technology
- Electronics
- Scientific Labs
Global Borosilicate Tubes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Borosilicate Tubes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Borosilicate Tubes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Borosilicate Tubes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Borosilicate Tubes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Borosilicate Tubes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SCHOTT
- Accu-Glass
- Four Stars
- Nipro Glass
- Gerresheimer
- Glasscraft
- Shandong Yaohui
- Huailai Tianyuan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Borosilicate Tubes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Borosilicate Tubes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Borosilicate Tubes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Borosilicate Tubes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Borosilicate Tubes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Borosilicate Tubes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Borosilicate Tubes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Borosilicate Tubes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Borosilicate Tubes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Borosilicate Tubes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Borosilicate Tubes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Borosilicate Tubes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Borosilicate Tubes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Borosilicate Tubes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Borosilicate Tubes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Borosilicate Tubes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
