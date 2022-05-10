Technology

Pre-Filled Syringes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
1 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Filled Syringes in global, including the following market information:

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-prefilled-syringes-forecast-2022-2028-607

 

Global top five Pre-Filled Syringes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pre-Filled Syringes market was valued at 4610.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5458.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Pre-Filled Syringes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pre-Filled Syringes include BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Baxter, Nipro, OmpiStevanato Group, Weigao, Unilife and Roselabs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pre-Filled Syringes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Glass Pre-Filled Syringes
  • Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Vaccines
  • Monoclonal Antibodies

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • BD
  • Gerresheimer
  • Schott
  • Baxter
  • Nipro
  • OmpiStevanato Group
  • Weigao
  • Unilife
  • Roselabs
  • Vetter Pharma
  • National Medical Products
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Owen Mumford
  • Ypsomed
  • SHL Group
  • Bespak
  • ROVI CM
  • Terumo
  • Taisei Kako Co.
  • ARTE CORPORATION

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Gradient Index Lens Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Segmentation and its Application by 2027| Edmund Optics, Thorlabs, Peak Nano

December 17, 2021

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Displays Market Quality & Quantity Analysis | Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Universal Display Corporation

December 16, 2021

Honey Mustard Market Overview with Future Growth and Forecast to 2022-2028

January 31, 2022

Silicon Carbide Sandpaper Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

February 14, 2022
Back to top button