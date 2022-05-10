Pre-Filled Syringes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Filled Syringes in global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Pre-Filled Syringes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-Filled Syringes market was valued at 4610.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5458.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Pre-Filled Syringes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-Filled Syringes include BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Baxter, Nipro, OmpiStevanato Group, Weigao, Unilife and Roselabs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-Filled Syringes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Pre-Filled Syringes
- Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Vaccines
- Monoclonal Antibodies
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BD
- Gerresheimer
- Schott
- Baxter
- Nipro
- OmpiStevanato Group
- Weigao
- Unilife
- Roselabs
- Vetter Pharma
- National Medical Products
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Owen Mumford
- Ypsomed
- SHL Group
- Bespak
- ROVI CM
- Terumo
- Taisei Kako Co.
- ARTE CORPORATION
