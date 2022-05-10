Pre-Filled Syringes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Filled Syringes in global, including the following market information:

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Pre-Filled Syringes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pre-Filled Syringes market was valued at 4610.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5458.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Pre-Filled Syringes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pre-Filled Syringes include BD, Gerresheimer, Schott, Baxter, Nipro, OmpiStevanato Group, Weigao, Unilife and Roselabs, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pre-Filled Syringes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Pre-Filled Syringes

Plastic Pre-Filled Syringes

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pre-Filled Syringes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pre-Filled Syringes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BD

Gerresheimer

Schott

Baxter

Nipro

OmpiStevanato Group

Weigao

Unilife

Roselabs

Vetter Pharma

National Medical Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Owen Mumford

Ypsomed

SHL Group

Bespak

ROVI CM

Terumo

Taisei Kako Co.

ARTE CORPORATION

