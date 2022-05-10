Acrylic Glass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Acrylic Glass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cell Cast Acrylic Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Glass include Evonik, Mitsubishi Rayon, Altuglas (Arkema), Polycasa, Plaskolite, Taixing Donchamp, Unigel Group, Jumei and Shen Chuen Acrylic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylic Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Acrylic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cell Cast Acrylic Glass
- Continuous Cast Acrylic Glass
- Extruded Cast Acrylic Glass
Global Acrylic Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Acrylic Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive and Transport
- Construction
- Light and Signage
- Others
Global Acrylic Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Acrylic Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acrylic Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acrylic Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acrylic Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Acrylic Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- Mitsubishi Rayon
- Altuglas (Arkema)
- Polycasa
- Plaskolite
- Taixing Donchamp
- Unigel Group
- Jumei
- Shen Chuen Acrylic
- Raychung Acrylic
- Asia Poly
- Elastin
- GARY Acrylic Xishun
- MARGACIPTA WIRASENTOSA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylic Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cell Cast Acrylic Glass
