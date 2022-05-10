Spandex Filament Yarns Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Spandex Filament Yarns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solution Dry Spinning Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Spandex Filament Yarns include Hyosung Corporation, Zhejiang Huafon Spandex, Invista, ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group, Highsun Group, Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Yantai Tayho Advanced materials and Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Spandex Filament Yarns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solution Dry Spinning
- Solution Wet Spinning
- Others
Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Apparel & Clothing
- Medical & Healthcare
- Others
Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Spandex Filament Yarns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Spandex Filament Yarns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Spandex Filament Yarns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Spandex Filament Yarns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hyosung Corporation
- Zhejiang Huafon Spandex
- Invista
- ZheJiang Huahai Machinery Group
- Highsun Group
- Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fibre Group
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Yantai Tayho Advanced materials
- Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex
- Taekwang Industrial
- TK Chemical Corporation
- Xiamen Lilong Spandex
- Indorama Corporation
- Toray Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Spandex Filament Yarns Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Spandex Filament Yarns Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Spandex Filament Yarns Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Spandex Filament Yarns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Spandex Filament Yarns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Spandex Filament Yarns Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandex Filament Yarns Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Spandex Filament Yarns Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Spandex Filament Yarns Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/