Household Textile Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Textile Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Textile Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Textile Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Textile Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Textile Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bedding Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Textile Products include Ralph Lauren, Goldsun, Fengzhu Textile, Lanzhou Sanmao, Wesco Fabrics, RUBELLI, Comatex, Gelisen Textile and Gandong Textile, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household Textile Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Textile Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Textile Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

Global Household Textile Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Textile Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Use

Commercial Use

Global Household Textile Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Textile Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Textile Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Textile Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Textile Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Textile Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ralph Lauren

Goldsun

Fengzhu Textile

Lanzhou Sanmao

Wesco Fabrics

RUBELLI

Comatex

Gelisen Textile

Gandong Textile

Fineweave Textile

LEE JOFA (Kravet)

Ningbo Guangyuan

Nansi Textile

Sunvim

Mendale Hometextile

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Household Textile Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Household Textile Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Household Textile Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Household Textile Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Household Textile Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Household Textile Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Household Textile Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Household Textile Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Household Textile Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Household Textile Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Household Textile Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Household Textile Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Household Textile Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Textile Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household Textile Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household

