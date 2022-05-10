Power Converters and Inverters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Converters and Inverters in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Power Converters and Inverters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Converters and Inverters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

12 VDC Input Voltage Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Converters and Inverters include SMA, ABB, AdvancedEnergy, EnphaseEnergy, SolarEdge, SchnriderElectric, Power Electronics, Fronius and Power-One and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Converters and Inverters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Power Converters and Inverters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

12 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

24 and 48 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

200 To 400 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

300 To 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

Above 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter

Global Power Converters and Inverters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

DC Power Source Usage

Uninterruptible Power Supplies

Electric Motor Speed Control

Power Grid

Solar

Induction Heating

Others

Global Power Converters and Inverters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Converters and Inverters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Converters and Inverters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Converters and Inverters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Power Converters and Inverters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SMA

ABB

AdvancedEnergy

EnphaseEnergy

SolarEdge

SchnriderElectric

Power Electronics

Fronius

Power-One

KACO

