Power Converters and Inverters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Converters and Inverters in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-power-converters-inverters-forecast-2022-2028-827
Global top five Power Converters and Inverters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Converters and Inverters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
12 VDC Input Voltage Inverter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Converters and Inverters include SMA, ABB, AdvancedEnergy, EnphaseEnergy, SolarEdge, SchnriderElectric, Power Electronics, Fronius and Power-One and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Converters and Inverters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Power Converters and Inverters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 12 VDC Input Voltage Inverter
- 24 and 48 VDC Input Voltage Inverter
- 200 To 400 VDC Input Voltage Inverter
- 300 To 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter
- Above 450 VDC Input Voltage Inverter
Global Power Converters and Inverters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- DC Power Source Usage
- Uninterruptible Power Supplies
- Electric Motor Speed Control
- Power Grid
- Solar
- Induction Heating
- Others
Global Power Converters and Inverters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Converters and Inverters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Power Converters and Inverters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Power Converters and Inverters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Power Converters and Inverters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Power Converters and Inverters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SMA
- ABB
- AdvancedEnergy
- EnphaseEnergy
- SolarEdge
- SchnriderElectric
- Power Electronics
- Fronius
- Power-One
- KACO
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports