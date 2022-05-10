Global Connected Medical Device Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Connected Medical Device market was valued at 2089.79 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.51% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Connected medical devices are the embodiment of digitization for the medical industry. These advanced tools can change the face of the current healthcare services for better. As its demand is on the rise, the global connected medical devices market is gaining momentum.Rise in ageing population with increasing number of multiple chronic health issues is raising the need for extensive care and monitoring across the globe. Thus, elderly population is mainly inclining towards the adoption of connected medical devices for effective care and treatment through remote monitoring. Rising consumer awareness is the main factor which is impelling the global market for connected medical devices. Furthermore, growing popularity of wearable medical devices among consumers which are capable of detecting diabetes at an early stage is up surging the connected medical device market across the globe. High adoption of smart phones, mobile platforms and applications which helps in monitoring health issues reduces the patient admission rate in hospitals. Connected medical devices offers improvement in quality of patient care and cost reduction of health treatments. Moreover, increasing demand of point of care testing devices and connected health solutions is likely to boost global market of connected medical devices.

By Market Vendors:

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

OMRON Corporation

AgaMatrix

Boston Scientific Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

iHealth Labs

Johnson & Johnson

True Wearables

Smiths Group

By Types:

Blood Pressure Monitors

ECG Monitors

Safety Monitoring Devices

Activity Monitoring Devices

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Individual Consumers

Home Healthcare

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Connected Medical Device Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Medical Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Blood Pressure Monitors

1.4.3 ECG Monitors

1.4.4 Safety Monitoring Devices

1.4.5 Activity Monitoring Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Medical Device Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Individual Consumers

1.5.5 Home Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Connected Medical Device Market

1.8.1 Global Connected Medical Device Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Connected Medical Device Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Connected Medical Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Connected Medical Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Connected Medical Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Connected Medical Device Sales Volume Market Share by Region

