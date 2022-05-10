1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1,2-Dichloroethylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/148341/global-dichloroethylene-forecast-market-2022-2028-318

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,2-Dichloroethylene include PPG, Air Products, Arkema, Nantong Donggang, Unistar and Guizhou Lantian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,2-Dichloroethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Electrical Grade

Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Cleaning

Foam Blowing

Other

Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

Air Products

Arkema

Nantong Donggang

Unistar

Guizhou Lantian

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/148341/global-dichloroethylene-forecast-market-2022-2028-318

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,2-Dichloroethylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2-Dichloroethylene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Dichloroethylene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/