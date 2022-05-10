1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global 1,2-Dichloroethylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,2-Dichloroethylene include PPG, Air Products, Arkema, Nantong Donggang, Unistar and Guizhou Lantian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,2-Dichloroethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Grade
- Electrical Grade
Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solvent
- Cleaning
- Foam Blowing
- Other
Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies 1,2-Dichloroethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG
- Air Products
- Arkema
- Nantong Donggang
- Unistar
- Guizhou Lantian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,2-Dichloroethylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,2-Dichloroethylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,2-Dichloroethylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Dichloroethylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2-Dichloroethylene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
