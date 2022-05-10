External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of External Wall Cladding (EWC) in global, including the following market information:

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five External Wall Cladding (EWC) companies in 2021 (%)

The global External Wall Cladding (EWC) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of External Wall Cladding (EWC) include James Hardie, Panel Systems, Saint-Gobain, Weathertex, Polyrey, Merino Laminates, Eurocell, Etex Group and Cembrit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the External Wall Cladding (EWC) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wood

Metal

Brick

Vinyl

Others

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies External Wall Cladding (EWC) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies External Wall Cladding (EWC) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies External Wall Cladding (EWC) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies External Wall Cladding (EWC) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

James Hardie

Panel Systems

Saint-Gobain

Weathertex

Polyrey

Merino Laminates

Eurocell

Etex Group

Cembrit

Allura USA

Mahaphant

Elementia

Everest Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top External Wall Cladding (EWC) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global External Wall Cladding (EWC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 External Wall Cladding (EWC) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers External Wall Cladding (EWC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 External Wall Cladding (EWC) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 External Wall Cladding (EWC) Companies

