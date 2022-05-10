UPS System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modular UPS System in global, including the following market information:

Global Modular UPS System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Modular UPS System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Modular UPS System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Modular UPS System market was valued at 3910.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6056.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

50 kVA and Below Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modular UPS System include ABB, Emerson Electric, Schneider Electric, Eaton, Legrand, Rittal, AEG Power Solutions, DELTA Power Solutions and Gamatronic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Modular UPS System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modular UPS System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modular UPS System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

50 kVA and Below

51100 kVA

101250 kVA

251500 kVA

501 kVA and Above

Global Modular UPS System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modular UPS System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global Modular UPS System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Modular UPS System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modular UPS System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modular UPS System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modular UPS System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Modular UPS System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

Eaton

Legrand

Rittal

AEG Power Solutions

DELTA Power Solutions

Gamatronic

Huawei

Weidmuller

