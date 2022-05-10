Viscose Staple Fibre Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Viscose Staple Fibre market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Viscose Staple Fibre include Aditya Birla (IN), Enzing (AT), Kelheim (DE), Silvix (KR), Sniace (ES), Cosmo (US), SanYou, Fulida and Sateri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Viscose Staple Fibre manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Fiber

High Wet Modulus Fiber

Strong Fiber

Modified Fiber

Others

Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spinning Clothing

Home Textile

Medical Textile

Industrial Textile

Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Viscose Staple Fibre revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Viscose Staple Fibre revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Viscose Staple Fibre sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Viscose Staple Fibre sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aditya Birla (IN)

Enzing (AT)

Kelheim (DE)

Silvix (KR)

Sniace (ES)

Cosmo (US)

SanYou

Fulida

Sateri

Grasim Industries

Aoyang Technology

CHTC Helon

Bohi Industry

Xiangsheng

Xinxiang Bailu

Yibin Grace

Silver Hawk

Haiyang Fiber

Manasi Shunqun

Jilin Chem-Fiber

Nanjing Chem-Fiber

Golden Ring

Somet Fiber

Sanfangxiang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Viscose Staple Fibre Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Viscose Staple Fibre Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Viscose Staple Fibre Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Viscose Staple Fibre Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Viscose Staple Fibre Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Viscose Staple Fibre Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Staple Fibre Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Viscose Staple Fibre Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Staple Fibre Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

