1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/148828/global-dichlorobenzene-forecast-market-2022-2028-277

Benzene Nitration-High Temperature Chlorination Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,3-Dichlorobenzene include Sigma-Aldrich, Alfa Aesar, TCI America and Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,3-Dichlorobenzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Benzene Nitration-High Temperature Chlorination Process

Benzene Directional Chlorination-Adsorption Separation Process

Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dye

Medicine

Pesticides

Others

Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)

Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sigma-Aldrich

Alfa Aesar

TCI America

Fisher Scientific

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/148828/global-dichlorobenzene-forecast-market-2022-2028-277

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/