1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Benzene Nitration-High Temperature Chlorination Process Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1,3-Dichlorobenzene include Sigma-Aldrich, Alfa Aesar, TCI America and Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1,3-Dichlorobenzene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Benzene Nitration-High Temperature Chlorination Process
- Benzene Directional Chlorination-Adsorption Separation Process
Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dye
- Medicine
- Pesticides
- Others
Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
- Key companies 1,3-Dichlorobenzene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Alfa Aesar
- TCI America
- Fisher Scientific
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Dichlorobenzene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/