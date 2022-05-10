Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion-Proof Heaters in global, including the following market information:
Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Explosion-Proof Heaters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Explosion-Proof Heaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Explosion-Proof Heaters include Heatrex, Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating, Kremlin Rexson, Masterwatt, EXHEAT, Rigchina Group, ABB(Cooper Industries), attco and Chromalox, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Explosion-Proof Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Explosion-Proof Unit Heater
- Explosion-Proof Room Heater
- Explosion-Proof Duct Heater
Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Paper & Pulp
- Mining
- Chemical Process
- Food Industry
- Other
Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Heatrex
- Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating
- Kremlin Rexson
- Masterwatt
- EXHEAT
- Rigchina Group
- ABB(Cooper Industries)
- attco
- Chromalox
- King Electric
- Hazloc Heaters
- Norseman Inc
- Ouellet Canada
- Dedoes
- Larson Electronics
