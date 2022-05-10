Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion-Proof Heaters in global, including the following market information:

Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Explosion-Proof Heaters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Explosion-Proof Heaters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Explosion-Proof Heaters include Heatrex, Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating, Kremlin Rexson, Masterwatt, EXHEAT, Rigchina Group, ABB(Cooper Industries), attco and Chromalox, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Explosion-Proof Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Explosion-Proof Unit Heater

Explosion-Proof Room Heater

Explosion-Proof Duct Heater

Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Paper & Pulp

Mining

Chemical Process

Food Industry

Other

Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Explosion-Proof Heaters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heatrex

Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating

Kremlin Rexson

Masterwatt

EXHEAT

Rigchina Group

ABB(Cooper Industries)

attco

Chromalox

King Electric

Hazloc Heaters

Norseman Inc

Ouellet Canada

Dedoes

Larson Electronics

