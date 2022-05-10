Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spun Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers include Toray, Toho, Misubishi Rayon, Hecel, Cytec, Zoltek, AKSA, SGL and Formosa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spun Type

Filament Type

Others

Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive

Sports & Entertainment

Others

Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Toho

Misubishi Rayon

Hecel

Cytec

Zoltek

AKSA

SGL

Formosa

HYOSUNG

TAEKWANG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyacrylonitrile-based Carbon Fibers Product Type

