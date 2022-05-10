Technology

1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
2 3 minutes read

The global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

DMF Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of 1,3-Butadiene (BD) include ExxonMobil Chemical, SABIC, ENI, Chevron Phillips Chemical, INEOS, YEOCHUN NCC, SINOPEC, China Wanda Group and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • DMF Method
  • ACN Method
  • NMP Method

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Butadiene Rubber
  • ABS
  • SBR
  • NBR
  • Hexamethylenediamine
  • Other

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • ExxonMobil Chemical
  • SABIC
  • ENI
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical
  • INEOS
  • YEOCHUN NCC
  • SINOPEC
  • China Wanda Group
  • DowDuPont
  • LG Chem
  • Shell
  • Total
  • Air Liquide
  • Lanxess
  • LyondellBasell
  • Evonik
  • TPC Group
  • Nizhnekamskneftekhim
  • Braskem
  • BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

RE Aluminum Cable Market Size 2021 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: |, Prysmian SpA, General Cable Technologies Corporation, Nexans

December 20, 2021

Edutainment Centers Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

February 17, 2022

Portable Oxygen Resuscitator Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2028

January 5, 2022

Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist Market Size, Status 2022 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Amgen, Novartis, Rigel Pharmaceuticals

December 17, 2021
Back to top button