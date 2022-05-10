1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DMF Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1,3-Butadiene (BD) include ExxonMobil Chemical, SABIC, ENI, Chevron Phillips Chemical, INEOS, YEOCHUN NCC, SINOPEC, China Wanda Group and DowDuPont, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,3-Butadiene (BD) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DMF Method

ACN Method

NMP Method

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Butadiene Rubber

ABS

SBR

NBR

Hexamethylenediamine

Other

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies 1,3-Butadiene (BD) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil Chemical

SABIC

ENI

Chevron Phillips Chemical

INEOS

YEOCHUN NCC

SINOPEC

China Wanda Group

DowDuPont

LG Chem

Shell

Total

Air Liquide

Lanxess

LyondellBasell

Evonik

TPC Group

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Braskem

BASF

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3-Butadiene (BD) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

