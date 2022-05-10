Deformed Rebar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Deformed Rebar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

60mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Deformed Rebar include Gerdau S.A (Brazil), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Tata Steel Ltd. (India), Essar Steel (India), Mechel PAO (Russia) and EVRAZ plc (U.K.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Deformed Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Deformed Rebar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Deformed Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

60mm

75mm

Global Deformed Rebar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Deformed Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Global Deformed Rebar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Deformed Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Deformed Rebar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Deformed Rebar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Deformed Rebar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Deformed Rebar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gerdau S.A (Brazil)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Posco SS-Vina

Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

Essar Steel (India)

Mechel PAO (Russia)

EVRAZ plc (U.K.)

Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)

Celsa Steel U.K. (U.K.)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

NJR Steel (South Africa)

Commercial Metals Company (U.S.)

The Conco Companies (U.S.)

Barnes Reinforcing industries (South Africa)

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India)

Steel Dynamics (U.S.)

Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)

Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)

Acerinox S.A. (Spain)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Byer Steel (U.S.)

