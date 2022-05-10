Deformed Rebar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Deformed Rebar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
60mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Deformed Rebar include Gerdau S.A (Brazil), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Tata Steel Ltd. (India), Essar Steel (India), Mechel PAO (Russia) and EVRAZ plc (U.K.), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Deformed Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Deformed Rebar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Deformed Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 60mm
- 75mm
Global Deformed Rebar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Deformed Rebar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Housing
- Industrial
Global Deformed Rebar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Deformed Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Deformed Rebar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Deformed Rebar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Deformed Rebar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Deformed Rebar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gerdau S.A (Brazil)
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
- Posco SS-Vina
- Co. Ltd (Vietnam)
- Steel Authority of India Limited (India)
- Tata Steel Ltd. (India)
- Essar Steel (India)
- Mechel PAO (Russia)
- EVRAZ plc (U.K.)
- Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)
- Celsa Steel U.K. (U.K.)
- Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)
- Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
- NJR Steel (South Africa)
- Commercial Metals Company (U.S.)
- The Conco Companies (U.S.)
- Barnes Reinforcing industries (South Africa)
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India)
- Steel Dynamics (U.S.)
- Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)
- Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)
- Acerinox S.A. (Spain)
- Hyundai Steel (South Korea)
- Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Byer Steel (U.S.)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Deformed Rebar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Deformed Rebar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Deformed Rebar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Deformed Rebar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Deformed Rebar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Deformed Rebar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Deformed Rebar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Deformed Rebar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Deformed Rebar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Deformed Rebar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deformed Rebar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Deformed Rebar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deformed Rebar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Deformed Rebar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deformed Rebar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Deformed Rebar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 60mm
4.1.3 75mm
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/