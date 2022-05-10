Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Extrusion Coating and Lamination market was valued at 5339.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7237.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Extrusion Coating and Lamination include DowDuPont, Akzo Nobel, Mondi, Exxon Mobil, Bobst Group, Borealis, Lyondellbasell, Eastman Chemical Company and David–Standard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Extrusion Coating and Lamination companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Others
Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Flexible Packaging
- Commercial Packaging
- Photographic
- Others
Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Extrusion Coating and Lamination revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Extrusion Coating and Lamination revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DowDuPont
- Akzo Nobel
- Mondi
- Exxon Mobil
- Bobst Group
- Borealis
- Lyondellbasell
- Eastman Chemical Company
- David–Standard
- Novus Packaging
- Additional Company Profile
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Extrusion Coating and Lamination Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Extrusion Coating and Lamination Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Extrusion Coating and Lamination Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Extrusion Coating and Lamination Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extrusion Coating and Lamination Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extrusion Coating and Lamination Companies
