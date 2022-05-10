Technology

Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
2 2 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion-Proof Unit Heater in global, including the following market information:

Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-explosionproof-unit-heater-forecast-2022-2028-226

 

Global top five Explosion-Proof Unit Heater companies in 2021 (%)

The global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydronic Unit Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Explosion-Proof Unit Heater include Heatrex, Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating, Kremlin Rexson, Masterwatt, EXHEAT, Rigchina Group, ABB(Cooper Industries), attco and Chromalox, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Explosion-Proof Unit Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hydronic Unit Heater
  • Electric Unit Heater
  • Others

Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Oil and Gas
  • Paper & Pulp
  • Mining
  • Chemical Process
  • Food Industry
  • Other

Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Heatrex
  • Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating
  • Kremlin Rexson
  • Masterwatt
  • EXHEAT
  • Rigchina Group
  • ABB(Cooper Industries)
  • attco
  • Chromalox
  • King Electric
  • Hazloc Heaters
  • Norseman Inc
  • Ouellet Canada
  • Dedoes
  • Larson Electronics

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Data Analytics Market Growth

Structured Cabling Market, Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report, Share, Share, Applications, Major Drivers, Value Key Players Brand-rex, TE Connectivity, ABB Ltd., Superior Essex

4 weeks ago

US Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Competitive Outlook & Statistics with CAGR 15.7% during Forecast period 2020-2027|Schneider Electric, Nlyte Software Limited, CommScope Inc., Panduit, Vertiv Holdings Co,

January 13, 2022

Energy and Utilities Construction Market Scenario – The Competition Is Rising | Lyles Utility Construction LLC, BlackEagle Energy Services, Alexander Hughes, etc.

December 21, 2021

Hydropower Plant Construction Market Emerging Technologies, Rising Trends Research 2027 – BC Hydro, China Yangtze Power, Hydro-Quebec, RusHydro, Eletrobras, etc

December 15, 2021
Back to top button