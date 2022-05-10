Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Explosion-Proof Unit Heater in global, including the following market information:
Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Explosion-Proof Unit Heater companies in 2021 (%)
The global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydronic Unit Heater Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Explosion-Proof Unit Heater include Heatrex, Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating, Kremlin Rexson, Masterwatt, EXHEAT, Rigchina Group, ABB(Cooper Industries), attco and Chromalox, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Explosion-Proof Unit Heater manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydronic Unit Heater
- Electric Unit Heater
- Others
Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Paper & Pulp
- Mining
- Chemical Process
- Food Industry
- Other
Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Explosion-Proof Unit Heater Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Explosion-Proof Unit Heater sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Heatrex
- Sinus-Jevi Electric Heating
- Kremlin Rexson
- Masterwatt
- EXHEAT
- Rigchina Group
- ABB(Cooper Industries)
- attco
- Chromalox
- King Electric
- Hazloc Heaters
- Norseman Inc
- Ouellet Canada
- Dedoes
- Larson Electronics
