Thermal Insulating Plaster Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Thermal Insulating Plaster market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Expanded Recycled Glass Beads Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Insulating Plaster include Laterlite, Marmoline, Archiproducts, Lime Green, Uzen Pte Ltd, Ardex Endura, SPF International and NanoPhos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Insulating Plaster manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Expanded Recycled Glass Beads Based
- Cement Binder Based
Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Roofs
- Walls
- Others
Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Thermal Insulating Plaster revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Thermal Insulating Plaster revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Thermal Insulating Plaster sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Thermal Insulating Plaster sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Laterlite
- Marmoline
- Archiproducts
- Lime Green
- Uzen Pte Ltd
- Ardex Endura
- SPF International
- NanoPhos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Insulating Plaster Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Insulating Plaster Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Insulating Plaster Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Insulating Plaster Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Insulating Plaster Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermal Insulating Plaster Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermal Insulating Plaster Companies
