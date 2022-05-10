Foam Sheet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Foam Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Foam Sheet include LG, Asahi Kasei, Kingspan Insulatio, Unilin(Xtratherm), Sekisui Chemical, Jinan Shengquan Group, Tenlead, 3A Composites GmbH and Simona, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Foam Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Foam Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Foam Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PVC

NBR

Phenolic

Others

Global Foam Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Foam Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Construction

Others

Global Foam Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Foam Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Foam Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Foam Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Foam Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Foam Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG

Asahi Kasei

Kingspan Insulatio

Unilin(Xtratherm)

Sekisui Chemical

Jinan Shengquan Group

Tenlead

3A Composites GmbH

Simona

Plastral

Pregis

JUTU Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Foam Sheet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Foam Sheet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Foam Sheet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Foam Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Foam Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Foam Sheet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Foam Sheet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Foam Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Foam Sheet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Foam Sheet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Foam Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foam Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Foam Sheet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Sheet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foam Sheet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foam Sheet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Foam Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PVC

4.1.3 NBR

4.1.4 Phenolic

4.1.5 Others

