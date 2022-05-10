Global Aptamers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aptamers market was valued at 56.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 12.95% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aptamers are high affinity molecules that are derived from RNA or DNA. These are normally generated using a synthetic process called Systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX).The global aptamers market is poised for rapid growth between 2018 and 2025. Factors such as strong trend of R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, the patent expiration of systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment technology (SELEX), technological advancements, and the low cost and high efficiency of aptamers in binding to large molecules as compared to antibodies are driving the growth of the aptamers market.

By Market Vendors:

TriLink BioTechnologies

AptaBharat

SomaLogic

AM Biotechnologies

Aptamer Sciences

Base Pair Biotechnologies

Aptamer Group

Aptagen

Aptus Biotech

NeoVentures Biotechnology

Ray Biotech

Vivonics

By Types:

DNA-Based Aptamers

RNA-Based Aptamers

By Applications:

Research and Development

Drug Discovery

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aptamers Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aptamers Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 DNA-Based Aptamers

1.4.3 RNA-Based Aptamers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aptamers Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Research and Development

1.5.3 Drug Discovery

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aptamers Market

1.8.1 Global Aptamers Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aptamers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aptamers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aptamers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aptamers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aptamers Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aptamers Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Aptamers Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Aptamers Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America Aptamers Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue

