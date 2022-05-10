Acid Dyes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acid Dyes in global, including the following market information:

Global Acid Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acid Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Acid Dyes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acid Dyes market was valued at 1092.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1514.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Strong Acid Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acid Dyes include LonSen, Huntsman, Rudolf, Seta, Atul, BASF, Runtu, Jihua Group and Transfar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acid Dyes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Acid Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acid Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Strong Acid Dyes

Weak Acid Dyes

Global Acid Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acid Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Leather

Other

Global Acid Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acid Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acid Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acid Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acid Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acid Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LonSen

Huntsman

Rudolf

Seta

Atul

BASF

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Dikai Chemical

