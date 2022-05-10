Acid Dyes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acid Dyes in global, including the following market information:
Global Acid Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acid Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Acid Dyes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acid Dyes market was valued at 1092.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1514.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Strong Acid Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acid Dyes include LonSen, Huntsman, Rudolf, Seta, Atul, BASF, Runtu, Jihua Group and Transfar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acid Dyes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Acid Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acid Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Strong Acid Dyes
- Weak Acid Dyes
Global Acid Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acid Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile
- Leather
- Other
Global Acid Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acid Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Acid Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Acid Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Acid Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Acid Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LonSen
- Huntsman
- Rudolf
- Seta
- Atul
- BASF
- Runtu
- Jihua Group
- Transfar
- Hubei Chuyuan
- Dikai Chemical
