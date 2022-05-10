Vehicle Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Commercial Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Insurance include Allianz, AXA, Ping An, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, Metlife, Nippon Life Insurance, Munich Reinsurance and State Farm Insurance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Personal Vehicle
Global Vehicle Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Treaty Reinsurance
- Facultative Reinsurance
Global Vehicle Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Vehicle Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vehicle Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vehicle Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Allianz
- AXA
- Ping An
- Assicurazioni Generali
- China Life Insurance
- Metlife
- Nippon Life Insurance
- Munich Reinsurance
- State Farm Insurance
- Zurich Insurance
- Old Mutual
- Samsung
- Aegon
- Sumitomo
- Aetna
- MS&AD
- HSBC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Vehicle Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Insurance Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Insurance Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Vehicle Insurance Market Size Markets
