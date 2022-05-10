Global Lancing Devices Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lancing Devices market was valued at 299.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lancing device is an instrument equipped with a lancet. It is also most commonly used by diabetics during blood glucose monitoring. The depth of skin penetration can be adjusted for various skin thicknesses. Long lancing devices are used for fetal scalp blood testing to get a measure of the acid base status of the fetus.The lancing device is a convenient medical tool for collecting capillary blood samples for glucose monitoring or other tests requiring one or two drops of blood. It is dedicated for home diagnostics and aimed to be used by patients when performing skin puncture on them. A convenient and effortless device specially designed for the highest comfort in daily diabetes management. Global Lancing Devices key players include Roche, Lifescan, Abbott, Ascensia, B. Braun , etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. Americas is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by APAC, Europe, both have a share about 45 percent. In terms of product, Adjustable Lancing Device is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Glucose Tests, followed by Cholesterol Tests.

By Market Vendors:

Roche

Lifescan

Abbott

Ascensia

B. Braun

TERUMO

Sinocare

ARKRAY

GMMC Group

BIONIME

LIANFA

Lobeck Medical AG

By Types:

Adjustable Lancing Device

Non-adjustable Lancing Device

By Applications:

Glucose Tests

Cholesterol Tests

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lancing Devices Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lancing Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Adjustable Lancing Device

1.4.3 Non-adjustable Lancing Device

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lancing Devices Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Glucose Tests

1.5.3 Cholesterol Tests

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lancing Devices Market

1.8.1 Global Lancing Devices Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lancing Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lancing Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lancing Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lancing Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Lancing Devices Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Lancing Devices Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Lancing Devices Sales Volume

