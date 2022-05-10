Technology

Lime Plaster Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Lime Plaster market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Hydrated Lime Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Lime Plaster include Rockcote, Limebase Products, Hanson Packed products, LimeWorks, Graymont, Bericalce, Limebase Products, Tagawa Sangyo and Eden Lime Mortar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lime Plaster manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lime Plaster Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lime Plaster Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Hydrated Lime
  • Non-Hydraulic Lime

 

Global Lime Plaster Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lime Plaster Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Plasterboard
  • Masonry
  • Woodfibre Insulation Panels

 

Global Lime Plaster Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lime Plaster Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Lime Plaster revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Lime Plaster revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Lime Plaster sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Lime Plaster sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Rockcote
  • Limebase Products
  • Hanson Packed products
  • LimeWorks
  • Graymont
  • Bericalce
  
  • Tagawa Sangyo
  • Eden Lime Mortar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lime Plaster Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lime Plaster Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lime Plaster Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lime Plaster Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lime Plaster Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lime Plaster Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lime Plaster Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lime Plaster Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lime Plaster Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lime Plaster Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lime Plaster Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lime Plaster Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lime Plaster Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lime Plaster Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lime Plaster Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lime Plaster Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lime Plaster Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Hydrated Lime
4.1.3 Non-Hydraulic Lime

