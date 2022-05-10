Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gynecological Surgical Instruments in global, including the following market information:
Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
Global top five Gynecological Surgical Instruments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gynecological Surgical Instruments market was valued at 2529.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3789.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vaginal Speculum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gynecological Surgical Instruments include Ethicon, Inc., Karl StorzGmbH & Co. KG, Hologic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Medtronic plc and CooperSurgical, Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gynecological Surgical Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vaginal Speculum
- Tenaculum
- Curettes
- Trocars
- Biopsy Forceps
- Others
Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Gynecological Treatment Center
Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Gynecological Surgical Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gynecological Surgical Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gynecological Surgical Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gynecological Surgical Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Gynecological Surgical Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ethicon, Inc.
- Karl StorzGmbH & Co. KG
- Hologic, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Stryker Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Richard Wolf GmbH
- Medtronic plc
- CooperSurgical, Inc.
