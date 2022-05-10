Rebar(RB) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rebar(RB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

60mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rebar(RB) include ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Gerdau S.A (Brazil), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Tata Steel Ltd. (India), Essar Steel (India) and Mechel PAO (Russia), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rebar(RB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rebar(RB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rebar(RB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

60mm

75mm

Other

Global Rebar(RB) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rebar(RB) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

Global Rebar(RB) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rebar(RB) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rebar(RB) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rebar(RB) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rebar(RB) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Rebar(RB) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Gerdau S.A (Brazil)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Posco SS-Vina

Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

Essar Steel (India)

Mechel PAO (Russia)

EVRAZ plc (U.K.)

Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)

Celsa Steel U.K. (U.K.)

Kobe Steel Ltd. (Japan)

Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)

NJR Steel (South Africa)

Commercial Metals Company (U.S.)

The Conco Companies (U.S.)

Barnes Reinforcing industries (South Africa)

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India)

Steel Dynamics (U.S.)

Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation (Philippines)

Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)

Acerinox S.A. (Spain)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Daido Steel Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Byer Steel (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rebar(RB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rebar(RB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rebar(RB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rebar(RB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rebar(RB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rebar(RB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rebar(RB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rebar(RB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rebar(RB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rebar(RB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rebar(RB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rebar(RB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rebar(RB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rebar(RB) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rebar(RB) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rebar(RB) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rebar(RB) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ?60mm

4.1.3 ?75mm

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Global Rebar(RB) Revenue & Forecasts

