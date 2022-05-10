Technology

Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment market was valued at 8296.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 0% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

By Market Vendors:

 

  • GE Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Hitachi
  • Canon Medical
  • Block Imaging International
  • Avante Medical Surgical
  • Soma Technology
  • Integrity Medical Systems
  • Everx Pvt Ltd
  • Radiology Oncology Systems

By Types:

  • Medical Imaging Equipment
  • Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
  • Patient Monitors
  • Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment
  • Neurology Equipment

By Applications:

  • Hospitals & Clinic
  • Nursing Homes

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Medical Imaging Equipment

1.4.3 Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

1.4.4 Patient Monitors

1.4.5 Cardiovascular & Cardiology Equipment

1.4.6 Neurology Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals & Clinic

1.5.3 Nursing Homes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

1.8.1 Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Used & Refurbished Medical Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

