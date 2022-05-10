Coated Urea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Coated Urea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

12-16 Week Release Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Coated Urea include Turf Care, The Andersons, Everris, Sun Agro, Adfert, Hanfeng, ArgUniv Fert, Wanxin Fertilizer and Luyue Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Coated Urea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Coated Urea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coated Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

12-16 Week Release

14-18 Week Release

18-22 Week Release

20-26 Week Release

Others

Global Coated Urea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coated Urea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Crops

Golf Courses

Professional Lawn Care and Landscape Maintenance

Nurseries and Greenhouses

Landscape

Global Coated Urea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Coated Urea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Coated Urea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Coated Urea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Coated Urea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Coated Urea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Turf Care

The Andersons

Everris

Sun Agro

Adfert

Hanfeng

ArgUniv Fert

Wanxin Fertilizer

Luyue Chemical

Puyang Dahua

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Coated Urea Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Coated Urea Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Coated Urea Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Coated Urea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Coated Urea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Coated Urea Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Coated Urea Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Coated Urea Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Coated Urea Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Coated Urea Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Coated Urea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Coated Urea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Coated Urea Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Urea Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Coated Urea Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Coated Urea Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Coated Urea Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 12-16 Week Release

4.1.3 14-18 Week Release

