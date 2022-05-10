Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1% AFFF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) include Tyco Fire Protection Products, Chemguard, National Foam, Angus Fire, Amerex Corporation, Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Products), Dr. Richard Sthamer, Profoam and IFP INDIA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1% AFFF

3% AFFF

6% AFFF

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Petroleum-based Products

Flammable and Combustible Liquids

LNG

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyco Fire Protection Products

Chemguard

National Foam

Angus Fire

Amerex Corporation

Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Products)

Dr. Richard Sthamer

Profoam

IFP INDIA

Delta Fire

Dafo Fomtec

HD Fire Protect

K. V. Fire

DIC

Buckeye Fire Equipment

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) Players in Global Market

