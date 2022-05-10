Cobalt-based Superalloys Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Cobalt-based Superalloys market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chrome Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cobalt-based Superalloys include TI Metals, High Performance Alloys, VDM Metals, Western Australian Specialty Alloys, Alcoa, Ross&Catherall, Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy, Haynes International and AVIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cobalt-based Superalloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chrome Oxide
- Aluminum Powder
- Lime
- Others
Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Medical
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Oil & Gas
- Others
Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cobalt-based Superalloys revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cobalt-based Superalloys revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cobalt-based Superalloys sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Cobalt-based Superalloys sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TI Metals
- High Performance Alloys
- VDM Metals
- Western Australian Specialty Alloys
- Alcoa
- Ross&Catherall
- Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy
- Haynes International
- AVIC
- Central Iron&Steel Research Institute
- Shanghai Baoyu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cobalt-based Superalloys Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cobalt-based Superalloys Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt-based Superalloys Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt-based Superalloys Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-based Superalloys Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt-based Superalloys Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt-based Superalloys Companies
