Biological Glues Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Biological Glues market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Proteins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Glues include Hemostasis, HyperBranch Medical Technology, InnoTherapy, Marine Polymer Technologies, MedTrade Products, Meyer-Haake, Ocular Therapeutix, OptMed and Cryolife Inc. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Glues manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biological Glues Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Glues Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Proteins

Carbohydrates

Glycoproteins

Mucopolysaccharides

Others

Global Biological Glues Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Glues Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Surgical Sealants

Adhesives

Others

Global Biological Glues Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Glues Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Glues revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Glues revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Glues sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biological Glues sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hemostasis

HyperBranch Medical Technology

InnoTherapy

Marine Polymer Technologies

MedTrade Products

Meyer-Haake

Ocular Therapeutix

OptMed

Cryolife Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biological Glues Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biological Glues Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biological Glues Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biological Glues Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biological Glues Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biological Glues Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biological Glues Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biological Glues Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biological Glues Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biological Glues Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biological Glues Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Glues Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Glues Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Glues Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Glues Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Glues Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biological Glues Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

