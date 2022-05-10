Artificial Sand Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Artificial Sand market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manufactured Sand Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Sand include LafargeHolcim, Metso, C & E Concrete, Nexcem, Mulzer Crushed Stone and Silvi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Artificial Sand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Sand Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Manufactured Sand
- Mixed Sand
- Other
Global Artificial Sand Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Sand Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Road Surfacing (The Coarsest)
- Bricks
- Concrete Blocks
- Cement
- Other
Global Artificial Sand Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Artificial Sand Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Artificial Sand revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Artificial Sand revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Artificial Sand sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Artificial Sand sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LafargeHolcim
- Metso
- C & E Concrete
- Nexcem
- Mulzer Crushed Stone
- Silvi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Artificial Sand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Artificial Sand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Artificial Sand Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Artificial Sand Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Artificial Sand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Artificial Sand Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Artificial Sand Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Artificial Sand Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Artificial Sand Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Artificial Sand Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Artificial Sand Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Sand Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Sand Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Sand Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Sand Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Sand Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Sand Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/