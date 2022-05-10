Electrical Transformer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Transformer in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electrical Transformer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electrical Transformer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Electrical Transformer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrical Transformer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Step Up Transformer & Step Down Transformer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Transformer include Siemens, Alstom, GE, ABB, Altrafo, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Layer Electronics, MACE and Ormazabal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Transformer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Step Up Transformer & Step Down Transformer
- Three Phase Transformer & Single Phase Transformer
- Two Winding Transformer & Auto Transformer
- Outdoor Transformer & Indoor Transformer
- Oil Cooled & Dry Type Transformer
Global Electrical Transformer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Voltage Regulator
- For Transmission
- For Welding Purposes
Global Electrical Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electrical Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrical Transformer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrical Transformer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrical Transformer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Electrical Transformer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Siemens
- Alstom
- GE
- ABB
- Altrafo
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Layer Electronics
- MACE
- Ormazabal
- SPX Transformer
- Toshiba
- XD Group
- TBEA
- Ruhstrat
- Mitsubishi Electric
- LS Industrial
- J Schneider Elektrotechnik
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Transformer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Transformer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Transformer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Transformer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Transformer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Transformer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Transformer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Transformer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Transformer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Transformer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
