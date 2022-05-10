Electrical Transformer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Transformer in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical Transformer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrical Transformer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electrical Transformer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical Transformer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Step Up Transformer & Step Down Transformer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Transformer include Siemens, Alstom, GE, ABB, Altrafo, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Layer Electronics, MACE and Ormazabal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Transformer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Transformer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Step Up Transformer & Step Down Transformer

Three Phase Transformer & Single Phase Transformer

Two Winding Transformer & Auto Transformer

Outdoor Transformer & Indoor Transformer

Oil Cooled & Dry Type Transformer

Global Electrical Transformer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Transformer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Voltage Regulator

For Transmission

For Welding Purposes

Global Electrical Transformer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electrical Transformer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Transformer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Transformer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Transformer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electrical Transformer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Alstom

GE

ABB

Altrafo

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Layer Electronics

MACE

Ormazabal

SPX Transformer

Toshiba

XD Group

TBEA

Ruhstrat

Mitsubishi Electric

LS Industrial

J Schneider Elektrotechnik

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Transformer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrical Transformer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrical Transformer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrical Transformer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrical Transformer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Transformer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrical Transformer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrical Transformer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrical Transformer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Transformer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Transformer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Transformer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Transformer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Transformer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

