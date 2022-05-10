Plastic Materials and Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Materials and Resins in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Plastic Materials and Resins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Materials and Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polypropylene (PP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Materials and Resins include Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries, Momentive, ExxonMobil, Formosa Plastics Corp, DuPont and DSM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Materials and Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- High-density polyethylene (PE-HD)
- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)
Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Industry
- Coating & Printing Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Food & Pharmaceutical Industry
- Others
Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plastic Materials and Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plastic Materials and Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plastic Materials and Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Plastic Materials and Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Chemical Company
- BASF SE
- LyondellBasell Industries
- Momentive
- ExxonMobil
- Formosa Plastics Corp
- DuPont
- DSM
