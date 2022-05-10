Jet Fuel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Jet Fuel market was valued at 558.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 863.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Jet A Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Jet Fuel include Air BP, Chevron, Exide, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom, Shell, AltAir Fuels, Amyris and Gevo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Jet Fuel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Jet Fuel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Jet Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Jet A

Jet A-1

Global Jet Fuel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Jet Fuel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Civil

Military

Global Jet Fuel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Jet Fuel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Jet Fuel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Jet Fuel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Jet Fuel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Jet Fuel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Air BP

Chevron

Exide

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom

Shell

AltAir Fuels

Amyris

Gevo

Hindustan petroleum

Honeywell

LanzaTech

Neste Oil

Primus Green Energy

SkyNRG

Solazyme

Solena Fuels

Equinor

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Jet Fuel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Jet Fuel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Jet Fuel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Jet Fuel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Jet Fuel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Jet Fuel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Jet Fuel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Jet Fuel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Jet Fuel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Jet Fuel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Jet Fuel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jet Fuel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Jet Fuel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Fuel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jet Fuel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jet Fuel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Jet Fuel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Jet A

4.1.3 Jet A-1

4.2 By Type – Global Jet Fuel Revenue & Forecasts

