Global Myotonic Dystrophy Drug Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Myotonic Dystrophy Drug market was valued at 37.27 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Myotonic dystrophy is a type of muscular dystrophy, a group of long-term genetic disorders that impair muscle function. Symptoms include gradually worsening muscle loss and weakness. Muscles often contract and are unable to relax. Other symptoms may include cataracts, intellectual disability and heart conduction problems. In men, there may be early balding and an inability to have children.Myotonic dystrophy affects more than 1 in 8,000 people worldwide. While myotonic dystrophy can occur at any age, onset is typically in the 20s and 30s. It is the most common form of muscular dystrophy that begins in adulthood. Drugs that have been used to treat myotonia include sodium channel blockers such as procainamide, phenytoin and mexiletine, tricyclic antidepressant drugs such as clomipramine or imipramine, benzodiazepines, calcium antagonists, taurine and prednisone. The classification of Myotonic Dystrophy Drug includes Sodium Channel Blocker, Tricyclic Antidepressant and Other, and the sale proportion of Sodium Channel Blocker in 2019 is about 50%. Myotonic Dystrophy Drug is widely sold through Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, etc. The most proportion of Myotonic Dystrophy Drug sold through for Hospital Pharmacy, and the proportion in 2019 is nearly 45%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share over 45% in 2019. Following North America,

Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%. Lupin, Teva, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, Novartis, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with totally about 60% market shares.

By Market Verdors:

Lupin

Teva

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Novartis

Sun Pharma

Mallinckrodt

By Types:

Sodium Channel Blocker

Tricyclic Antidepressant

By Applications:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

