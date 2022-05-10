Auxiliary Driers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Auxiliary Driers in global, including the following market information:
Global Auxiliary Driers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Auxiliary Driers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Auxiliary Driers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Auxiliary Driers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Auxiliary Driers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Auxiliary Driers include OM Group, Umicore, Dow, Ege Kimya, DIC Corp, Aryavart Chemicals, Comar Chemicals, Troy Corporation and Toei Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Auxiliary Driers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Auxiliary Driers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auxiliary Driers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Liquid Auxiliary Driers
- Solid Auxiliary Driers
Global Auxiliary Driers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auxiliary Driers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coating
- Chemical Industry
- Construction
- Others
Global Auxiliary Driers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Auxiliary Driers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Auxiliary Driers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Auxiliary Driers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Auxiliary Driers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Auxiliary Driers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- OM Group
- Umicore
- Dow
- Ege Kimya
- DIC Corp
- Aryavart Chemicals
- Comar Chemicals
- Troy Corporation
- Toei Chemical
- Shepherd Chemical
- Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
- Shenyang Zhangming
- Hunan Xiangjiang
- Shanghai Changfeng
- Shanghai Minghuan
- Hangzhou Right
- Tianjin Paint Packing
