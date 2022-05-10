Technology

1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
7 3 minutes read

The global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) market was valued at 423.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 662.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Chemical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) include DuPont, Metabolic-Explorer, DOW, Glory Biomaterial, Shangdong Mingxing, Chenneng, Henan Tianguan and Shanghai Demao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Chemical Grade
  • Pharmaceutical Grade

Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Pharmaceutical Intermediates
  • Antioxidant
  • Solvent

Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • DuPont
  • Metabolic-Explorer
  • DOW
  • Glory Biomaterial
  • Shangdong Mingxing
  • Chenneng
  • Henan Tianguan
  • Shanghai Demao

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,3 Propanediol (PDO) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
7 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

E-learning Content Providers Market may zoom in the Cloud | Pluralsight, BizLibrary, Coursera

December 23, 2021
Spunbond Nonwoven Market

According to Latest Report on Ethoxylates Market to Grow with an Impressive CAGR with Top Companies: BASF SE, Roya Dutch Shell PLC, DowDuPont Inc.

2 weeks ago

Middle East And Africa Pharmaceutical Robots Market Detailed Analysis of Current and Post-COVID-19 Scenario Forecasts by 2026

January 14, 2022

Global Complaint Management Software Market Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2028

December 16, 2021
Back to top button