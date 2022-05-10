Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate include Abcr GmbH, Finetech Industry Limited, Wubei-Biochem, Fluoropharm Co.,Ltd, Aurum Pharmatech LLC, MolPort, Biocore, MP Biomedicals and Molepedia, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Laboratory Grade

Global Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Insecticide

Catalyst

Flame Retardant

Textile

Global Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ammonium Tetrafluoroborate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abcr GmbH

Finetech Industry Limited

Wubei-Biochem

Fluoropharm Co.,Ltd

Aurum Pharmatech LLC

MolPort

Biocore

MP Biomedicals

Molepedia

Ambinter

Sigma-Aldrich

Amadis Chemical

