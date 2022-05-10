Global Opioids Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Opioids market was valued at 1466.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, morphine, and many others. These drugs are chemically related and interact with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain.

By Market Vendors:

Teva

Purdue Pharma

Mallinckrodt

Amneal Pharma

Collegium

J&J

Endo

Pfizer

INSYS

Mylan

Hikma

Egalet

By Types:

Oxycodone

Hydromorphone

Codeine

Fentanyl

By Applications:

Pain Relief

Anesthesia

Cough Suppression

Diarrhea Suppression

Deaddiction

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Opioids Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Opioids Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Oxycodone

1.4.3 Hydromorphone

1.4.4 Codeine

1.4.5 Fentanyl

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Opioids Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pain Relief

1.5.3 Anesthesia

1.5.4 Cough Suppression

1.5.5 Diarrhea Suppression

1.5.6 Deaddiction

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Opioids Market

1.8.1 Global Opioids Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Opioids Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Opioids Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Opioids Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Opioids Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Opioids Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Opioids Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Opioids Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Opioids Sales Volume Growth Rate

