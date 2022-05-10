Harmonic Balancer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Harmonic Balancer in global, including the following market information:

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Global top five Harmonic Balancer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Harmonic Balancer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nodular Iron Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Harmonic Balancer include Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, DAYCO, Dorman Products, Honda, CONTINENTAL AG, BorgWarner and Knorr-Bremse Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Harmonic Balancer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Harmonic Balancer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nodular Iron

Steel

Aluminum

Global Harmonic Balancer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Harmonic Balancer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Harmonic Balancer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Harmonic Balancer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Harmonic Balancer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Harmonic Balancer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schaeffler Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo

DAYCO

Dorman Products

Honda

CONTINENTAL AG

BorgWarner

Knorr-Bremse Group

MPG

Geislinger

Dr. Werner Rhrs

CO.R.A.

GATE

Vibratech TVD

VOITH

