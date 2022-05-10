Technology

Harmonic Balancer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Harmonic Balancer in global, including the following market information:

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Harmonic Balancer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Harmonic Balancer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nodular Iron Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Harmonic Balancer include Schaeffler Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, DAYCO, Dorman Products, Honda, CONTINENTAL AG, BorgWarner and Knorr-Bremse Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Harmonic Balancer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Harmonic Balancer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • Nodular Iron
  • Steel
  • Aluminum

Global Harmonic Balancer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Light Commercial Vehicle
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Harmonic Balancer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Harmonic Balancer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Harmonic Balancer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Harmonic Balancer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Harmonic Balancer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Harmonic Balancer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Schaeffler Group
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG
  • Valeo
  • DAYCO
  • Dorman Products
  • Honda
  • CONTINENTAL AG
  • BorgWarner
  • Knorr-Bremse Group
  • MPG
  • Geislinger
  • Dr. Werner Rhrs
  • CO.R.A.
  • GATE
  • Vibratech TVD
  • VOITH

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

