Dyes & Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dyes & Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

– Research MethodologyGet FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-dyes-pigments-forecast-2022-2028-552 – Table of Contents– List of Tables & Figures– Charts– Research Methodology

Global top five Dyes & Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dyes & Pigments market was valued at 36370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dyes & Pigments include Huntsman, Archroma, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and BEZEMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dyes & Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes

Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Leather

Paper

Other

Global Dyes & Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dyes & Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dyes & Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dyes & Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dyes & Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

Archroma

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

BEZEMA

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Transfar

Hubei Chuyuan

Tianjin Hongfa

YaBuLai Dyestuff

Yabang

Linfen Dyeing

Dalian Dyestuffs

Zhongdan

ANOKY

Tianjin Dek Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC at https://www.24marketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-dyes-pigments-forecast-2022-2028-552

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports