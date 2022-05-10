Dyes & Pigments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dyes & Pigments in global, including the following market information:
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dyes & Pigments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dyes & Pigments market was valued at 36370 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 48860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dyes & Pigments include Huntsman, Archroma, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and BEZEMA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dyes & Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disperse Dyes
- Reactive Dyes
- Sulfur Dyes
- Vat Dyes
- Acid Dyes
- Other Dyes
Global Dyes & Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile
- Leather
- Paper
- Other
Global Dyes & Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes & Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dyes & Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Huntsman
- Archroma
- Kiri Industries
- Nippon Kayaku
- Kyung-In
- Colourtex
- Jay Chemicals
- Everlight Chemical
- BEZEMA
- Bodal Chemical
- Sumitomo
- Eksoy
- Aarti Industries Ltd
- Osaka Godo
- Setas
- Atul
- Anand International
- LonSen
- Runtu
- Jihua Group
- Transfar
- Hubei Chuyuan
- Tianjin Hongfa
- YaBuLai Dyestuff
- Yabang
- Linfen Dyeing
- Dalian Dyestuffs
- Zhongdan
- ANOKY
- Tianjin Dek Chemical
